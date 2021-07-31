Advertisement

Gov. Kemp announces Emergency Relief Fund applications

Georgia generic image
Georgia generic image(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the availability of $47 million in the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund (GEER).

Starting Aug. 1, the Office of Planning and Budget (OPB) will distribute the resources through an application process.

The purpose of the GEER II Fund is to provide local educational agencies, institutions of higher education, and other education-related entities with emergency assistance needed as a result of COVID-19.

“As we reflect on the past school year, Georgia’s education system has withstood many challenges and remained resilient,” said Gov. Kemp. “This second round of GEER dollars will help us make strategic investments in our education system to empower our school leadership, support staff, teachers, and students.”

The application period will open on Aug. 1, and close on Aug. 31. Funds will be available for use through Sep. 30, 2023.

The application can be found on OPB’s website.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found dead in the Leon County portion of the Apalachicola National Forest around 11...
Woman found dead in Leon County’s Apalachicola National Forest, Investigation underway
A Bristol man, 46, has died following a Friday evening crash in Leon County.
Bristol man killed after colliding with tree, being ejected from vehicle
The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy following a medical...
Suwannee County Sheriff mourns loss of deputy due to medical emergency
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Teenager killed in Hamilton County crash
Leon County Booking Report: July 31, 2021

Latest News

The Thomasville Police Department is reminding residents of automated speed enforcement zones...
TPD reminding residents of automated speed enforcement zones ahead of new school year
The resurfacing project will take place from Monroe Street to Crest Street, and the City says...
East College Avenue resurfacing project to begin Monday
The Florida A&M University class of 2020 had their in-person graduation ceremonies Saturday to...
Excellence with caring: 2020 FAMU graduates celebrated at in-person graduation as school pays off $16 million in student debt
View of Lake Blackshear
Crisp Co. first responders search for missing man in Lake Blackshear
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 1
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 1