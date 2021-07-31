Hannah’s Saturday, July 31st evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tonight, we’ll have a partly clear sky with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday in the low to mid-90s, but heat indexes will still reach the 100s. Scattered showers and storms return over much of the region on Sunday afternoon. This is due to a cold front slowly moving into the southeastern United States.

This cold front will bring rain into the region over most of the week. Therefore, this week will be wet with showers and storms and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

