How to identify signs of heat-related illnesses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several signs that you’re on your way to potential heat exhaustion.

Dougherty County’s Emergency Management Agency said heat cramps are one of those symptoms. These, according to the Mayo Clinic are painful, involuntary muscle spasms that can happen in hot environments.

These can also be an early sign of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Extreme heat can impact people differently, so watching out for others and taking the right precautions could be life-saving.

”If someone has heat cramps or heat exhaustion and it continues to last for over an hour, seek medical attention immediately. There are some people who are at higher risk for these heat-related illnesses. For example, people with chronic illness, children and babies, older people and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable in this type of heat,” said EMA Specialist Lauren McGrath.

McGrath said you should take breaks from work if you do have to be outside and drink water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

