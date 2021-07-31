SFR responds to crash on I-75 in Suwannee Co.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday afternoon, Suwannee Fire Rescue said it responded to I-75 near mile marker 442 in Suwannee County in reference to a vehicle crash involving a commercial truck.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m.

It is unclear if there are any injuries. Delays are expected as of 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.