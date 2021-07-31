Advertisement

Suwannee County Sheriff mourns loss of deputy due to medical emergency

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy following a medical emergency.
The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy following a medical emergency.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to a Saturday night Facebook post, SCSO deputy Danny Watson passed away after suffered “a sudden medical emergency.”

“During the past 24 years, Danny served the citizens of Suwannee County, as a Detention Deputy, Patrol Sergeant, and most recently as a bailiff at the Suwannee County Courthouse,” the post reads.

