Bear Creek Missionary Baptist Church holds annual back-to-school giveaway

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bear Creek Missionary Baptist Church held a back-to-school giveaway in Quincy on Saturday.

The church gave away backpacks as well as school supplies for their annual event.

Folks attending Saturday’s event were also able to register to vote and get health screenings for diabetes and COVID-19 testing.

Health officials there want to stress the important of not neglecting your health.

“I can’t say how important it is, it’s extraordinarily important because we know there is a link between having chronic conditions and COVID. And so we have to take care of everything. We need the vaccinations, but we need to get our blood pressure checked, we need to have diabetes testing and in general just thinking about a healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Penny Ralston.

The event was also a part of a larger effort in Gadsden County funded by the American Heart Association.

