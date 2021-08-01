Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The extreme sauna-like weather many have experienced since late last week will transition into a wetter pattern as the work week arrives. A cold front at the surface and a trough of low pressure aloft are forecast to have an influence on the weather in the Southeast. Sunday will be more of a transition day with more than enough atmospheric moisture content to keep rain chances in the forecast, but a northwesterly flow aloft might keep rain chances from going too high. Rain odds, coverage and confidence, will be near 50% Sunday with highs ranging from near 90 on the coast to the mid 90s inland.

As the upper-level trough of low pressure moves into the Southeast and the cold front gets closer, rain chances will hit the likely category starting Monday. Rain chances between Monday and Thursday will range between 70% and 80%. High temperatures will be moderated thanks to cloudiness and higher rain chances with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 80s.

Some uncertainty in the pattern exists starting Friday, but enough moisture may be in place to keep rain chances between 40% and 50% Friday and Saturday. Highs will be from near 90 to the lower 90s.

