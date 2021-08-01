Advertisement

Crisp Co. first responders search for missing man in Lake Blackshear

View of Lake Blackshear
View of Lake Blackshear(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - First responders are searching for a missing man in a possible Lake Blackshear drowning, according to Haley Little, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

On Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to Lake Blackshear regarding a possible drowning.

Bystanders said a man jumped off a boat into the water and never resurfaced.

The search was initiated by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division Region 5 (GA DNR LED), Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire Rescue, Sumter County Fire Rescue Dive Team, Georgia State Patrol Post 30, and Crisp County Emergency Medical Services.

This is a developing story and we continue to update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

