East College Avenue resurfacing project to begin Monday

The resurfacing project will take place from Monroe Street to Crest Street, and the City says...
The resurfacing project will take place from Monroe Street to Crest Street, and the City says it is expected to be completed in mid-September.(Courtesy: City of Tallahassee)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The East College Avenue resurfacing project will begin Aug. 2, the City of Tallahassee announced Friday.

The resurfacing project will take place from Monroe Street to Crest Street, and the City says it is expected to be completed in mid-September.

Closures are to be expect as crews work to complete the resurfacing project over the next month. Detour signs will be posted in affected areas.

