East College Avenue resurfacing project to begin Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The East College Avenue resurfacing project will begin Aug. 2, the City of Tallahassee announced Friday.

The resurfacing project will take place from Monroe Street to Crest Street, and the City says it is expected to be completed in mid-September.

Closures are to be expect as crews work to complete the resurfacing project over the next month. Detour signs will be posted in affected areas.

