Excellence with caring: 2020 FAMU graduates celebrated at in-person graduation as school pays off $16 million in student debt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University class of 2020 had their in-person graduation ceremonies Saturday to make up for not having one last year due to the pandemic

The traditional graduation gave these students a proper congratulatory atmosphere, highlighted by keynote speaker Marcelia Freeman, who encouraged them to stay resilient.

One student, Shareek Branch, who traveled all the way from Maryland, said he knew he couldn’t miss the chance to walk the stage.

“Putting your cap and gown on and having all your, representing your organization and just being out here with your friends I just feel like that’s what it’s all about. It’s about making those memories, those real life, long lasting memories that you will have forever. So it’s definitely a big difference and I’m glad I made it out here.”

“I’m getting a masters so it hasn’t been done in my family and I think it was very important to just mark the ceremony, even though I’m back in school to get my doctorate,” said Kamaria Jacobs.

University faculty and staff shared the sentiment, “To see those students walk across the stage is a testament to those families and to those students and the hard work that they put in.”

And if being able to walk the stage wasn’t enough, FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson announced that the university has spent $16 million to pay off outstanding student debt, hoping to give these graduates one less thing to worry about.

“And this is an effort to decrease the debt that our students graduate with coming out of college so that they can start their lives ahead of some of the other issues that some of their predecessors head coming out of school with a lot of debt,” said FAMU Vice President of Student Affairs Dr,. William Hudson.

That money came from the federal CARES Act fund and took care of fees, tuition and unpaid student account balances during the 2020-2021 school year. Hudson told WCTV that these balances have already been taken care of as the school is committed to living up to their motto “excellence with caring.”

