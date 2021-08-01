Advertisement

Florida breaks record for COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases

By DJ Siddiqi | CBS12
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida has broken the state record for daily COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human services.

The previous record was set more than a year ago with 10,170 hospitalizations on July 23, 2020 -- before vaccinations became widespread.

The news comes just a day after the state of Florida set a new daily record with 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, according to the Sun Sentinel. Those numbers were recorded on Friday and reported on Saturday.

Florida is now leading the nation in per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19, as hospitals are being overflowed with COVID patients throughout the South Florida region.

According to CBS 4 in Miami, Florida has averaged 1,525 adult hospitalizations a day, and 35 daily pediatric hospitalizations. Both are the highest per capita rate in the nation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis once again stressed on Friday that the state would not implement a mandatory mask mandate or vaccine requirements.

Florida’s Democratic agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried -- who is seeking to run against DeSantis for governor -- urged unvaccinated Floridians to get the shots.

“We are already behind the curve and in a worse spot every time the numbers come out,” Fried said at a news conference in Tallahassee. “This surge is and will impact every single one of us.”

