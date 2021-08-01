Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, August 1st evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tonight, we’ll have a chance for isolated showers and storms with a partly clear to partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds and a chance for isolated showers and storms. Widespread showers and storms are likely this afternoon and into the overnight hours. You’ll need your umbrella Monday afternoon. The rain will keep temperatures cooler, with highs only reaching the upper 80s.

Rain chances will continue for most of the week, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

