Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: August 1, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 31, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found dead in the Leon County portion of the Apalachicola National Forest around 11...
Woman found dead in Leon County’s Apalachicola National Forest, Investigation underway
A Bristol man, 46, has died following a Friday evening crash in Leon County.
Bristol man killed after colliding with tree, being ejected from vehicle
Leon County Booking Report: July 31, 2021
The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy following a medical...
Suwannee County Sheriff mourns loss of deputy due to medical emergency
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb

Latest News

Leon County Booking Report: July 31, 2021
26-year-old Cedric Hayes Jr. had been murdered in cold blood. Five years later and detectives...
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Father found murdered in car on Tallahassee’s southside
Leon County Booking Report: July 29, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: July 28, 2021