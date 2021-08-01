Advertisement

Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.
The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say 10 people were wounded when two men opened fire on a large crowd in the New York City borough of Queens.

The NYPD says the shooting took place outside a barbershop in the borough’s Corona neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the eight men and two women shot were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot and opened fire before fleeing on two mopeds driven by two other men.

Police say the gunmen’s three intended targets are known members of the Trinitario street gang.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found dead in the Leon County portion of the Apalachicola National Forest around 11...
Woman found dead in Leon County’s Apalachicola National Forest, Investigation underway
A Bristol man, 46, has died following a Friday evening crash in Leon County.
Bristol man killed after colliding with tree, being ejected from vehicle
The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy following a medical...
Suwannee County Sheriff mourns loss of deputy due to medical emergency
Leon County Booking Report: July 31, 2021
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb

Latest News

Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 1
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 1
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck...
Sharks’ Kane denies game-fixing allegations from wife
Back to School
Bear Creek Missionary Baptist Church holds annual back-to-school giveaway
Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
‘Vote them out’: Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally