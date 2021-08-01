Talquin Electric Cooperative issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Gadsden Co.

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Talquin Electric Cooperative has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for members in the Gadsden Regional Water System area. TEC says to not drink the water without boiling it first.

As of Sunday at 1 p.m., there are approximately 3000 water services affected by this notice, according to TEC.

Impacted areas include:

Havana Hwy

Shady Rest Rd

Dover Rd

Central Rd

Scottland Rd

Fl-Ga Hwy

Rich Bay Rd

Iron Bridge Rd

Blue Star Hwy

High Bridge Rd

MLK Blvd

Commerce Blvd

Rustling Pines

Lake Yvette

Lake Tallavana

Reston

TEC advised the following: Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using it for drinking or cooking. In addition, the system may experience discolored tap water due to shifting sediments in the water main. Washing clothes with discolored water may tint or stain garments. Please make sure to run water from an outside spigot or bathtub faucet to assure that water has been flushed before operating appliances. If sediment is present in the water, let it settle before drinking.

For more information about this notice, contact Talquin Electric Cooperative Water Services at (850) 562-2115.

