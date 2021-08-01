Advertisement

Talquin Electric Cooperative issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Gadsden Co.

The Talquin Electric Cooperative has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for members in...
The Talquin Electric Cooperative has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for members in the Gadsden Regional Water System area. TEC says to not drink the water without boiling it first.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Talquin Electric Cooperative has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for members in the Gadsden Regional Water System area. TEC says to not drink the water without boiling it first.

As of Sunday at 1 p.m., there are approximately 3000 water services affected by this notice, according to TEC.

Impacted areas include:

  • Havana Hwy
  • Shady Rest Rd
  • Dover Rd
  • Central Rd
  • Scottland Rd
  • Fl-Ga Hwy
  • Rich Bay Rd
  • Iron Bridge Rd
  • Blue Star Hwy
  • High Bridge Rd
  • MLK Blvd
  • Commerce Blvd
  • Rustling Pines
  • Lake Yvette
  • Lake Tallavana
  • Reston
The Talquin Electric Cooperative has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for members in...
The Talquin Electric Cooperative has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for members in the Gadsden Regional Water System area.(Talquin Electric Co.)

TEC advised the following: Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using it for drinking or cooking. In addition, the system may experience discolored tap water due to shifting sediments in the water main. Washing clothes with discolored water may tint or stain garments. Please make sure to run water from an outside spigot or bathtub faucet to assure that water has been flushed before operating appliances. If sediment is present in the water, let it settle before drinking.

For more information about this notice, contact Talquin Electric Cooperative Water Services at (850) 562-2115.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found dead in the Leon County portion of the Apalachicola National Forest around 11...
Woman found dead in Leon County’s Apalachicola National Forest, Investigation underway
A Bristol man, 46, has died following a Friday evening crash in Leon County.
Bristol man killed after colliding with tree, being ejected from vehicle
The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy following a medical...
Suwannee County Sheriff mourns loss of deputy due to medical emergency
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Teenager killed in Hamilton County crash
Leon County Booking Report: July 31, 2021

Latest News

Emerson Pop Pop, 15, was last seen Saturday in the area of the 300 block of Cercy Ct.
TPD asking public for help locating missing boy
The Thomasville Police Department is reminding residents of automated speed enforcement zones...
TPD reminding residents of automated speed enforcement zones ahead of new school year
The resurfacing project will take place from Monroe Street to Crest Street, and the City says...
East College Avenue resurfacing project to begin Monday
The Florida A&M University class of 2020 had their in-person graduation ceremonies Saturday to...
Excellence with caring: 2020 FAMU graduates celebrated at in-person graduation as school pays off $16 million in student debt