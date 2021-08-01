Teenager killed in Hamilton County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A teenager was killed and a 20-year-old suffered minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash in a Hamilton County field, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened near a private residence on the 2600 block of NW US Highway 41 just after 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a FHP press release.

According to troopers, a GMC Sierra pickup was travelling west in a grassy field when the truck rotated, causing the driver to lose control. The pickup overturned onto its left side and came to a final rest facing west.

The driver of the truck, a 18-year-old from Jennings, Fla., was pronounced dead on the scene.

