Advertisement

Teenager killed in Hamilton County crash

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A teenager was killed and a 20-year-old suffered minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash in a Hamilton County field, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened near a private residence on the 2600 block of NW US Highway 41 just after 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a FHP press release.

According to troopers, a GMC Sierra pickup was travelling west in a grassy field when the truck rotated, causing the driver to lose control. The pickup overturned onto its left side and came to a final rest facing west.

The driver of the truck, a 18-year-old from Jennings, Fla., was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found dead in the Leon County portion of the Apalachicola National Forest around 11...
Woman found dead in Leon County’s Apalachicola National Forest, Investigation underway
26-year-old Cedric Hayes Jr. had been murdered in cold blood. Five years later and detectives...
UNSOLVED FLORIDA: Father found murdered in car on Tallahassee’s southside
Charleston County students learning in a classroom.
Gov. DeSantis signs Executive Order barring local school districts from mandating masks
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
Pedestrian hit by car in Tallahassee
One person is dead, and others injured after a massive bee swarm in Arizona.
Bee swarm from 100-pound hive leaves 1 dead, several injured

Latest News

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy following a medical...
Suwannee County Sheriff mourns loss of deputy due to medical emergency
- Saturday afternoon, Suwannee Fire Rescue said it responded to I-75 near mile marker 442 in...
SFR responds to crash on I-75 in Suwannee Co.
CDC: Florida reports 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, state’s highest one-day total since the...
CDC: Florida reports 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic
A Bristol man, 46, has died following a Friday evening crash in Leon County.
Bristol man killed after colliding with tree, being ejected from vehicle