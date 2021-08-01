TPD asking public for help locating missing boy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing boy.

Emerson Pop Pop, 15, was last seen Saturday in the area of the 300 block of Cercy Ct. Pop Pop is described as being five-feet-two-inches tall with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black tee-shirt and blue pants (possibly jeans), according to TPD.

Anyone with any information regarding Pop Pop’s whereabouts is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

