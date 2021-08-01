TPD asking public for help locating missing boy
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing boy.
Emerson Pop Pop, 15, was last seen Saturday in the area of the 300 block of Cercy Ct. Pop Pop is described as being five-feet-two-inches tall with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black tee-shirt and blue pants (possibly jeans), according to TPD.
Anyone with any information regarding Pop Pop’s whereabouts is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200.
