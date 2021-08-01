Advertisement

Volunteers “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies for Leon Co. students

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taking advantage of the tax-free weekend, local volunteers are making sure no student goes without the supplies they need to succeed. Volunteers held a “Stuff the Bus” event Saturday outside the Walmart on Thomasville Road, accepting school supplies like glue sticks and crayons, as well as cash donations.

From now until August 9, any school supplies costing $15 or less are not subject to sales tax, so donations made during this time have an even bigger impact.

This is an annual event, but “Stuff the Bus” was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. One volunteer, Jamie Holleman, says this year, donations are more urgent than ever.

“The kids are so excited to come back to school this year, because last year the kids that stayed home to do a digital Academy, they get to go see their friends,” Holleman said. “They want to show up with a new backpack and supplies and feel a part of the group. So anything we can do to help those kids come back with a smile on their face.”

Just $20 can equip four kids with brand new backpacks.

Volunteers are accepting school supplies year-round. If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so here.

