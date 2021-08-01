Wakulla County teen with autism creates one-of-a-kind 3D art projects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla County native is creating 3D paper art as a way to express himself, while also raising money for a good cause.

He was one of the many vendors during a Tallahassee art show this weekend that raised money for Shriner’s Hospital.

With a few pieces of tape here and a fold there, all it takes is some paper crayons, tape, and scissors, and Kanan Pigott is in the zone.

“That’s his favorite pastime,” said Kanan’s mom, Nicole Singleton.

The teenager has been perfecting his craft since he was little.

“He started crafting with playdough at a young age, evolved into clay and eventually into paper and packing tape or scotch tape,” said Nicole.

Nicole says he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at 4 years old.

“He’s very limited in communication and language, although he has developed quite a bit of language in the past couple of years, but it’s just been words based on needs and wants, he doesn’t hold standard conversations,” she tells WCTV.

The now 18-year-old Kanan finds ways to express himself through his art, making creations of characters we all know and love, as well as toy trains, construction hats. All made from paper and tape.

Nicole says he has his art down to a science.

“Usually about 15 to 30 minutes sometimes less, sometimes more depending on the complexity,” she said.

Kanan’s art has been featured in local art shows and bazaars, Nicole says she’s been blown away by the support because every piece was created from the heart.

“I think it’s just amazing the support the community has for kids like Kanan and those who have special abilities,” she said.

If you would like to check out Kanan’s work, you can visit Pieces of HeArt by Kanan Pigott.

