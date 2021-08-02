FDLE investigating after death of Gadsden County inmate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after a Gadsden County Jail inmate died over the weekend, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says.

GCSO says the inmate died on Sunday and that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Foul play is not suspected.

No further information is known at this time, including the identity of the inmate or what the cause of death was.

