FDLE investigating after death of Gadsden County inmate

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after a Gadsden County Jail inmate died over the weekend, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says.

GCSO says the inmate died on Sunday and that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Foul play is not suspected.

No further information is known at this time, including the identity of the inmate or what the cause of death was.

