Advertisement

Flying turtle shatters windshield of car in Florida

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida drivers might be used to bugs on their cars, but not turtles!

The Saint Lucie Fire Department said a flying turtle caused an accident on the Florida Turnpike on Friday.

A semi-truck nicked the animal, causing it to go into the air - and into the windshield of a nearby car.

Both the turtle and driver were not injured, and the turtle was released safely back into the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Florida has broken the state record for daily COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases,...
Florida breaks record for COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Teenager killed in Hamilton County crash
The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy following a medical...
Suwannee County Sheriff mourns loss of deputy due to medical emergency
Leon County Booking Report: August 1, 2021

Latest News

FILE - Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2018 GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in Beverly...
Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer
Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) discusses the new memorial at Fort Benning that will honor the life...
Fort Benning to honor lynched soldier 80 years later
Two obstetricians’ groups are recommending COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women.
Obstetrician groups recommend COVID vaccine during pregnancy
Two leading organizations that represent OB-GYNs are now calling for anyone who's pregnant to...
Pregnant women and the COVID vaccine
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
Evictions set to resume amid finger-pointing in Washington