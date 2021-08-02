Advertisement

‘The last thing we want to hear is that we’re positive’: FAMU’s Bragg Memorial sees a surge in people coming to get tested

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday was another busy day for FAMU’s COVID-19 testing site, as health officials there are reporting a surge of people coming to get tested.

Officials tell WCTV they tested around 2,500 people on Friday and they are projected to test more than 3,000 Monday.

The testing site anticipates the long lines to continue on Tuesday.

People standing in line say they were waiting anywhere between 30 to 45 minutes.

One FAMU student says he has to get tested multiple times a week for sports, and that he also changed his mind about getting his COVID shot.

“We have to get tested every day, every single day. So I just wanted to make sure I’m at least doing my part and not spreading the virus,” said Khalil Lynes.

Lynes says he received his first dose of the vaccine because he would rather be safe than sorry.

“I didn’t want to put older people at risk so it was a tough decision but I decided to get it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dominic Williams tells WCTV he’s fully vaccinated, but still came to Bragg Memorial to get tested to be on the safe side.

“Well, it still feels scary, because I think the last thing we want to hear is that we’re positive. But we’re excited to get our results back,” said Williams.

FAMU’s vaccine site has moved to a different building on campus.

The site will now be located at 674 Gamble Street and reopens on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

