Tallahassee businesses and community members mourn the loss of FSU super-fan Jason McDowell

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FSU super-fan and beloved Tallahassee resident Jason McDowell passed suddenly on Tuesday and in his honor multiple businesses came together to hold fundraisers to help his family and show the impact he had on the community.

“It just shows the impact that just one person can have. And that’s just one person,” shared The Red Shed owner Mark Allewelt.

People close to Jason McDowell describe him as one of the most genuine and kind-hearted people you’ll ever meet, so when he suddenly passed Tuesday, it took a toll.

“Losing him you know it’s really brought a lot of people together and you really see the impact that Jason had in this community,” said Allewelt.

So much so the Tallahassee Beer Society, The Red Shed and Madison Social put on fundraisers in his honor to combine some of his favorite things in the world, food, beer and FSU Athletics.

“I’ve been out here Friday, wasn’t out here Saturday but came back today and just to see all his friends come out in support. I didn’t see anybody not order the Jason McDowell memorial plate,” explained McDowell’s friend and Tallahassee Beer Society’s co-founder Danny Aller.

The Red Shed put together a “J-MAC Memorial Plate” with all proceeds going to the family and raised over two thousand dollars. The kind of support his friends aren’t surprised by.

“There is absolutely nothing surprising about it because anyone that knew him knew the impact that he had just on his love for the community,” shared McDowell’s good friend Lisa Bruce.

“It’s been great to see the support from everybody and just all of his friends here man. There’s people whose lives that he’s touched around the world and it just brings a lot of joy,” said Aller.

Madison Social held a week long fundraiser online for Jason raising more than $7,000 with manager Matt Thompson saying in part:

The community said they want the McDowell family to know Jason will always be remembered.

“I hope that they can look back at the different memorials like this and the different gatherings that were held in his memory like this and see in and fully grasp the totality of what kind of man there’s son was,” said an emotional Bruce.

All funds are going to the McDowell family and there are plans to put a brick in front of Doak Campbell stadium in his honor. Jason McDowell was only 36 years old.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.