Tallahassee residents react to Governor Desantis’ new mandate against masks in schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced there would be no shutdowns or mandates in Florida, including in schools.

The mandate stops districts from enforcing masks mandates on their students, a decision Florida residents are unsure about.

In a press conference Friday, Governor DeSantis explained his stance on the state’s future.

“There will be no school closures…. There will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida.”

Tallahassee residents have mixed emotions about Governor DeSantis’ mandate Friday, which stops school aged children from wearing masks in school. Some feel the decision should be made at home.

“I think we should leave that up to the parents to make that decision. Because they’re the ones that has the kids. They should have their own opinion if they do want them to wear masks or not wear masks.”

Others believe students shouldn’t have to wear masks at all.

“I feel like they shouldn’t have to wear the masks because even with the masks, it doesn’t prove that or isn’t effective to keep you from getting COVID,” said Tallahassee resident Christy Wales.

While Governor DeSantis calls the new CDC guidelines unscientific, others believe they should be followed.

“These guidelines definitely should be followed because I’ve seen a 3 year-old test positive and they’re with their parents who don’t get tested while they’re getting tested and so people don’t even know what’s going on in their households,” explained Pharmacy Technician Julien Pierre.

Districts like Gadsden County, who have decided to enforce mask mandates in their schools, now cannot do so and Pierre believes this is a mistake.

“You have to wear your masks because there’s a limited amount of teachers,” said Pierre. “If you have five teachers per grade, and one of them gets sick, what do you think is going to happen to the others with 20 kids per class? It’s going to spread like wildfire.”

But parents seem to ultimately want the decision to be in their hands.

“If certain areas are more for the masks, then by all means have at it but I just feel like it’s not going to make much of a difference” shared Wales.

“I would have them wear a mask because we don’t know what the pandemic is going to do,” explained Fogle. “We don’t know where it’s going to turn or what’s going on but until everybody gets their shots, I will have my kids wearing a mask.”

Gadsden County, one of the only counties in our area to initially enforcing a mask mandate, says while they want to appease their community, they will follow the mandate put in place by the governor.

