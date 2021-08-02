TallyToTokyo: Carle, Canada to play for gold; Williams, Americans finish third in cycling qualification

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have come to the halfway point as competitions for medals are starting to heat up.

Basketball

The duo of Leonor Rodriguez and Maria Conde finished group play over the weekend with Spain in women’s basketball, defeating Canada, 76-66, to cement their spot in the knockout round.

Rodriguez did not see the floor while Conde logged just 1:58 of gametime, with one personal foul.

Spain went 3-0 in Group A, taking down Serbia, Canada and South Korea.

The knockout round starts on August 4, but the bracket is not yet set.

Beach Volleyball

The Olympics are over for Nick Lucena and Phil Dalhausser after falling to the Qatari duo of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan in three sets - 21-14, 21-19, 15-11 - in the Round of 16.

Shooting

Bainbridge natives Henry and Jackson Leverett competed in their only event of the 2020 Games over the weekend, taking place in the men’s 25m rapid-fire shooting event.

The pair escaped the first round of qualification (Henry in 21st place, Leverett in 25) but saw their games come to a close in round two (Henry finished in 22nd place, Leverett turned in a repeat 25th place result).

For a full breakdown of the qualification round standings and results, click here for round one and here for round two.

Soccer

Gabby Carle and Canada is guaranteed a medal while Casey Krueger and the U.S. will have to find some offense and win if they want to bring home bronze.

Carle and the Canucks defeated Krueger and the Americans, 1-0, early Monday morning to cement Canada’s place in the Gold Medal match.

Both Carle and Krueger dressed for their respective nations, but neither saw the pitch.

Canada will take on Sweden for gold while the U.S. will rematch with Australia for bronze. The U.S. and Australia tied, 0-0, in the final game of group play.

The bronze medal match will kick off on August 5 while the gold medal will be awarded on August 6.

Track Cycling

Former Chiles cross country and track and field athlete Lily Williams opened her Olympics on a different track as she and the United States finished in third place during the team pursuit qualifying, coming n at 4:10.118 behind only Great Britain and Germany, who set a world record (4:07.307) during qualifications.

Williams and the U.S. will go head to head against Great Britain in the third heat Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.