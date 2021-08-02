Task force to address homelessness on North Monroe Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local task force that aims to revitalize one of Tallahassee’s most traveled roads is holding its next meeting this Thursday.

The Citizen’s North Monroe Corridor Task Force has three goals for North Monroe Street: Reduce crime, help those struggling with homelessness and bring more investment to the area.

The group’s first meeting focused on addressing crime. This Thursday, the focus is homelessness.

Rick Minor, Leon County Commissioner and task force member, says the North Monroe corridor is the gateway to Tallahassee, the first thing that most visitors see. But, he says, it’s not a pretty site.

“When someone comes in to visit our town, they should see the best of what we have to offer and form a great impression about our community,” Minor said. “This is a great place to live. There’s no other place I’d rather raise my family, but you don’t get that impression when you come into our town through the North Monroe I-10 interchange, and we need to change that.”

The task force is focusing on the portion of North Monroe that stretches from Fred George Road to Tharpe Street.

This week, in collaboration with the Big Bend Continuum of Care, the task force will discuss various ways to get people off the streets and into permanent housing.

Minor stressed that there are many reasons why someone might become homeless. The task force’s goal is not to create a one-size-fits-all solution, but rather to help connect those in need with resources on a case-by-case basis.

This week’s meeting will take place Thursday at five-thirty at the Lake Jackson Community Center. Anyone is welcome to attend.

