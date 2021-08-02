Advertisement

United Way, Trulieve donate 800 backpacks to Gadsden County students

Hundreds of Gadsden County students are starting the year with brand new supplies.
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Sunday the United Way of the Big Bend hosted a drive-thru school supply distribution.

“It definitely helps, and day one the kids don’t have to worry about, do they have their books bags, do they have paper and pencils. It’s already been given to them, and also gives assistance were now, they can concentrate on clothing and other things of that nature,” said Superintendent Elijah Key.

Key added the new supplies will help the students get used to be back in school after a difficult last year.

“It’s what I think we’re trying to target, to get them back in to that mindset of entering back in to those doors,” Key said.

800 backpack filled with supplies were handed out to families. Each one was donated and paid for by Trulieve.

Beth Phillips, United Way Resource Development Manager, says taking care of families is a job that takes the village.

“It gives you goose bumps, because the people who go through the lines to are just so grateful,” Phillips said. “I mean because you figure some of these kids would not even get a backpack, because it’s hard times with everything we’ve gone through for the last year and a half. It’s been hard, so we do whatever we can to give back, they’re very grateful.

Gadsden County Schools says another book bag drive will be held next weekend, with another planned for August 14.

