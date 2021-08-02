Advertisement

‘We believe it’s up to the parent’: Thomasville parents protest sudden mask mandate as new school year begins

Dozens of parents protested the mandate Monday morning outside the district office.
Dozens of parents protested the mandate Monday morning outside the district office.(Jaclyn Harold | WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Class is back in session for Thomasville City Schools but some parents want the district’s mandatory mask mandate out.

Just days before the school year began, Superintendent Dr. Raymond Bryant announced masks would be required for all students and staff.

Dozens of parents protested the mandate Monday morning outside the district office.

While some parents say they’re not against masks, they do believe it should be left up to each family to decide if their child will wear a mask or not.

Posts about the protest began to spread on Facebook over the weekend, calling for the “unmasking” of students and teachers.

More than 30 parents and their children held signs outside the district office Monday morning demanding the next school board meeting be moved up from August 22 so they can take their concerns straight to school officials.

“We just believe it’s up to the parent. We believe the parents know what is best for their children,” said Glen Scoggin, an organizer with Freedom 4 Thomasville. “We believe our rights come from God and not from elected or unelected bureaucrats, and we’re here today just to say that enough is enough.”

Scoggin is demanding a school board meeting immediately.

When the mask mandate was announced last week, Dr. Bryant said he would gladly revisit the optional masking policy after cases go down.

WCTV has reached out to Thomasville City Schools for a response to Monday’s protest, but have not yet heard back.

