City creates neighborhood-based mental health program

By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee has launched a new program, partnering with the Apalachee Center, to bring mental health services directly to local residents.

The City’s new neighborhood-based mental health program includes free counseling for citizens.

Dr. Jay Reeve, the President and CEO of the Apalachee Center, explained that the City is working to create “Resilience Hubs” in different neighborhoods; the first is at the Lincoln Center.

“That’s making sure there’s areas of neighborhood support within the neighborhood, but they really wanted mental health to be an integral part of that,” said Dr. Reeve. “What they wanted to do was really bring the services into the neighborhoods where folks were living and working and comfortable accessing rapidly.”

The resilience hub includes improvements that will strengthen building structures to better withstand natural disasters, but also offer new onsite services, including mental health counseling.

The masters-level psychotherapist will be available at the Lincoln Center for appointments from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“What I hear in the community frequently is, it’s a large system. It can be a complex system for people who aren’t used to it. The world of insurance and payment and who takes your insurance and doesn’t, these are tough issues to negotiate for a lot of folks,” said Dr. Reeve.

Dr. Reeve said the City is being creative in reaching residents. He adds that it’s all about access, and there is a lot of flexibility currently built into the program.

The program will allow the City to reach residents who may not have health insurance, or difficultly finding transportation.

“We are taking mental health professionals to the community, instead of waiting for the community to come to us,” said Mayor John Dailey.

Dailey points out that mental health issues can impact everyone.

“You’re either individually dealing with mental health issues, you’re related to someone who is dealing with mental health issues, or you know someone who is dealing with mental health issues,” he said.

After the third free appointment for a resident, if they feel they need further assistance, the mental health specialist can provide a referral.

Dr. Reeve says the community needs this kind of support.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of folks trying to access mental health services every year for the past 10 years. It’s been a slow steady climb until we hit the pandemic. Once we hit the pandemic, those numbers really shot through the roof,” said Reeve.

The new neighborhood program is not the only initiative the City has taken to help residents struggling with mental health. Tallahassee also created a Tallahassee Emergency Assessment Mobile Unit, or TEAM, to respond to non-violent 911 calls for assistance for people experiencing mental health crises.

To schedule an appointment, call 850-423-3333, extension 3221.

You can learn more on the City’s website here.

