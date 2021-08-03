Advertisement

FAMU opens new vaccination site, sees uptick in visitors for shots

At Florida A&M on Tuesday, a new location opened among a new push for COVID-19 vaccines in the area.(Emma Wheeler | WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At Florida A&M on Tuesday, a new location opened among a new push for COVID-19 vaccines in the area.

Tuesday morning, the university opened a new location for its vaccine clinic, which was visited by about 100 people, nearly twice as many people than what the previous location at the Al Lawson Center was averaging last month.

Site leaders are hoping that trend continues.

Kayla White was one of Tuesday’s visitors. She was inspired to go after her mom received her shot.

“She would inform us more information about the COVID shot and, at the end of the day, it was mainly being safe,” she said.

White is hoping others do the same.

“Listen to other people you know that’s gotten it, see how they feel, and then go for it,” she pleaded.

Site leaders say they saw an increase in both first and second doses after opening the new location, on the corner of Gamble and Perry on FAMU’s campus.

“We had some people that couldn’t get their vaccinations over the weekend so they showed up today, so we were ready to go this morning at 8:45 a.m.,” said Mark Reali, Incident Commander with Emergency Response Educators and Consultants.

With another school year around the corner, administrators are hoping this trend continues.

“We’re very hopeful the community will come out and get vaccinated,” Reali continued. “Can’t predict if that’s going to happen or not, but we really do hope people come by and get the vaccine.”

The vaccine site is open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

