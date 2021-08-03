FSU College of Medicine panel to discuss vaccine hesitancy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As COVID-19 cases reach peak levels, many are still resistant to getting the shot. The FSU College of Medicine will hold a virtual panel Wednesday to discuss ways to reduce this vaccine hesitancy.

The event will bring together experts in behavioral science as well as community leaders who are engaging in local outreach.

FSU behavioral sciences professor Dr. Heather Flynn says that making a healthcare decision can be very complex for people. There’s no single message that’s going to speak to everybody.

The panel of experts will be discussing how to tailor public health information to align with people’s values.

“So for example, if somebody really wants to be around their grandchildren, that’s an important framing of the message,” Flynn said. “That would be different from somebody else who maybe has more of a concern because they have an underlying medical condition. So, what we know about helping people to engage in certain health behaviors is that it has to make sense to them in their own lives.”

One way to reduce vaccine hesitancy is through education. Some people are worried about side effects or are concerned with how quickly the vaccine was made.

Experts can assure people that although side effects are common, they’re not as bad as actually getting COVID-19. Additionally, vaccines were only authorized after many clinical trials showed them to be safe and effective.

Although Coronavirus cases are peaking, Flynn says she feels optimistic about the recent uptick in vaccination rates. Last week, more than 330,000 vaccines were administered in Florida, an increase from about 290,000 the previous week.

The virtual panel will be held Wednesday at noon.

