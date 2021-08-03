Advertisement

Home Depot requiring workers to mask up amid COVID surge

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot is taking action to fight the new surge of COVID-19.

The Atlanta-based business announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors will have to wear a mask while inside their stores, office locations and distribution centers.

They’ll also have to wear a facial covering while in a customer’s home or business.

The rule is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear masks, which will be offered to those who enter stores without one.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
FSU super-fan Jason McDowell is being memorialized by friends and businesses after he suddenly...
Tallahassee businesses and community members mourn the loss of FSU super-fan Jason McDowell
Florida has broken the state record for daily COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases,...
Florida breaks record for COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases
Devin Jones is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery,...
Newlywed groom accused of shooting friend he says had an affair with his new wife
Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) logo and crime scene tape
FDLE investigating after death of Gadsden County inmate

Latest News

FILE - Five states – Florida, Texas, California, Louisiana and Missouri – account for nearly...
Florida again breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Corporate America and small businesses are bringing back mask mandates and issuing strict...
Companies, stores change COVID policies
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID-19 incentive for anyone who gets a...
NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
A couple has to pay $12,000 to remove close to half a million bees. (Source: Allan Lattanzi via...
Close to half million bees removed from home
A couple has to pay $12,000 to remove close to half a million bees. (Source: Allan Lattanzi via...
Thousands of bees removed from home