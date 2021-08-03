Mayor Dailey announces ‘Tallahassee Awards’ for outstanding citizens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey announced a new initiative on Tuesday called the Tallahassee Awards.

The awards allow local residents to spotlight each other for the way they’re moving the community forward.

Mayor Dailey says he hears about citizens doing great things every day; he says he wants to take that word of mouth one step forward.

The program is for individuals, not groups or businesses.

Mayor Dailey says Tallahassee is an All-American City, but it’s the people living there who make it great.

“Tallahassee has been named one of the top 10 municipalities in the southeastern United States to live work and play. We’ve been named one of the top communities across the United States to live work and play. But we also know that our secret sauce are the citizens who live here in Tallahassee,” said Dailey.

The nominations are open until the end of the month, August 31. Dailey says they’ve already received some just one day one.

He says they are not putting a limit on how many awards they might give out.

You can nominate a local resident here.

