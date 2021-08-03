Advertisement

Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Innocence Project says officials wrongfully arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by another person.

It says they locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take powerful medication and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free.

Attorneys representing Joshua Spriestersbach say he somehow got confused for a man named Thomas Castleberry, who was wanted over allegedly violating probation on a drug case.

In a petition asking the judge to set the record straight, the Hawaii Innocence Project says no one believed Spriestersbach, not even his public defenders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) logo and crime scene tape
FDLE investigating after death of Gadsden County inmate
FSU super-fan Jason McDowell is being memorialized by friends and businesses after he suddenly...
Tallahassee businesses and community members mourn the loss of FSU super-fan Jason McDowell
FILE - Five states – Florida, Texas, California, Louisiana and Missouri – account for nearly...
DeSantis won’t move on masks as Florida COVID wards swell
Florida has broken the state record for daily COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases,...
Florida breaks record for COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases

Latest News

Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
"We RISE" mural ribbon cutting
Tallahassee Community College dedicates new ‘We RISE’ mural
Blue Ridge Health District with the COVID-19 vaccine, card, and sticker.
FSU College of Medicine panel to discuss vaccine hesitancy
Spirit Airlines enters a third consecutive day with significant disruptions.
Spirit cancels half its flights; American also struggling