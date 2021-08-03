Advertisement

Police: 3 wounded in Tennessee workplace shooting; gunman dead

The shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville.
The shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman shot and wounded three people at a Tennessee business and was later fatally shot by police.

Police say the shooting happened early Tuesday at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in Nashville.

Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets the suspect had left before officers arrived, but they spotted him at a nearby intersection carrying a semi-automatic pistol.

Aaron said the suspect was fatally shot after refusing orders to drop his weapon and then directing it at officers.

Police said the suspect is a 22-year-old man who started working at the business in June.

His motive for opening fire during a shift change was under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) logo and crime scene tape
FDLE investigating after death of Gadsden County inmate
FSU super-fan Jason McDowell is being memorialized by friends and businesses after he suddenly...
Tallahassee businesses and community members mourn the loss of FSU super-fan Jason McDowell
FILE - Five states – Florida, Texas, California, Louisiana and Missouri – account for nearly...
DeSantis won’t move on masks as Florida COVID wards swell
Florida has broken the state record for daily COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases,...
Florida breaks record for COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases

Latest News

Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Beached killer whale gets showered with more than affection.
Good Samaritans keep beached killer whale alive
After an eight-month wait, an Air Force sergeant reunites with K-9 partner from South Korea.
Air Force sergeant reunited with retired K-9 partner