Tallahassee Community College dedicates new ‘We RISE’ mural

"We RISE" mural ribbon cutting
"We RISE" mural ribbon cutting(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College dedicated a mural to its students Tuesday, applauding them for their perseverance during the pandemic.

The mural, located in the student center, depicts the hardships students had to overcome due to COVID-19.

Gerald Jones, the school’s associate VP for student affairs says this mural, titled “We RISE” is made for students and by students. It conceptualizes everything they’ve been through during this pandemic: isolation, loss, but also hope.

“We’ve been through a lot last year, and yet, we’re still going through a lot,” Jones said. “And so this work really speaks to the resilience of people who need hope, who need to be inspired. And this is exactly what our students were able to overcome.”

The mural is an art therapy initiative created in collaboration with the college’s counseling center. As TCC welcomes back students on August 23, Jones hopes this mural will help foster a sense of belonging.

