Tallahassee Fire Department on scene of fire on Hill n Dale Street

tallahassee fire department
tallahassee fire department(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at Hill n Dale Street North.

TFD went live on Facebook from the scene.

The video from the scene shows smoke coming from the side of the house, near the garage.

Authorities did not provide information on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

