Tallahassee lawyer predicts “overwhelmed” courts without eviction moratorium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some experts fear a flurry of court filings could be coming across the country now that the federal moratorium on evictions expired at the end of July.

That includes Tallahassee attorney Robert Churchill, who specializes in landlord- tenant disputes.

“There’s a lot of water behind the dam now,” he said, predicting a deluge of cases in court.

“The court systems are going to be overwhelmed,” he said.

Churchill predicts it will take a few weeks, but then there will be a legal traffic jam. He believes it could lead to efficiency taking priority over a fair result.

“A lot of cases moving through the court system and that is never good, it’s never good frankly for the interest of justice,” he said.

He said smaller “mom and pop” landlords may be the first to file in court, suffering from financial shortfalls of their own.

One final lifeline -for both tenant and landlord- is a rental assistance program. Much of the funding comes from the federal level, with cities and counties offering programs to distribute funds.

But states also play a major role in distributing COVID-19 approved relief funds. In Florida, that includes the “OUR Florida” relief program run by the Department of Children and Families.

The DCF is responsible for distributing about $870 million, but a recent report from the Tampa Bay Times indicates only about two percent of those funds have been sent to landlords.

Churchill, who said he wasn’t familiar with the specifics of that program, said many like it are often complicated to navigate.

“If you have a rubik’s cube requirement to getting at it, then you’re going to have a lot of people that don’t get it,” he said.

