Advertisement

The Usual Suspects: July 25, 2021

By Gary Yordon | The Usual Suspects
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Florida has broken the state record for daily COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases,...
Florida breaks record for COVID hospitalizations with 10,207 cases
FSU super-fan Jason McDowell is being memorialized by friends and businesses after he suddenly...
Tallahassee businesses and community members mourn the loss of FSU super-fan Jason McDowell
Devin Jones is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery,...
Newlywed groom accused of shooting friend he says had an affair with his new wife
Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) logo and crime scene tape
FDLE investigating after death of Gadsden County inmate

Latest News

The Usual Suspects: July 4, 2021
The Usual Suspects: August 1, 2021
The Usual Suspects: August 1, 2021
The Usual Suspects: July 25, 2021
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and former Florida Governor and U.S....
Democratic candidates for Governor and U.S. Senate make their case to voters