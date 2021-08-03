VPD searching for missing child after taken by birth mother during visit, mother wanted

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta police are looking for a wanted mother and her child after the child was taken during a supervised visit, according to the department.

Police said on Monday around 1:53 p.m., they responded to the Valdosta Mall after receiving an E911 call about a missing child.

Officers were informed that 1-year-old Teka Chatman was taken without permission by her non-custodial mother, Nizziria Chatman, 25, during a supervised visit.

They were last seen leaving the Valdosta Mall on foot around noon.

Teka was last seen wearing a blue shirt with gold designs, pink shorts and pink shoes. Her hair was also in a braided type of hairstyle.

Nizziria was last seen wearing a beige shirt, black and white pants, and black and white slide-type shoes. Her hair was braided and pulled back in a bun-type style.

Nizziria Chatman, wanted Valdosta mother (Valdosta Police Department)

Police said Nizziria currently has an active arrest warrant for her, regarding this case.

If anyone knows of their whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

