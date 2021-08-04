Brownie Waffle Sundaes with Macerated Strawberries

Brownie Waffle Sundaes

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ c. All-Purpose Flour

½ c. Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

1 c. Granulated Sugar

1 tsp. Baking Powder

1 tsp. Salt

10 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

2 large eggs

2 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ c. water

2/3 c. mini chocolate chips

OR

1 pkg. Brownie mix prepared according to package directions with the addition of 1 extra egg

METHOD

1. Preheat Belgian waffle iron. (If using brownie mix, skip to step 5.)

2. Sift together flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, and salt into a medium sized bowl.

3. Beat the eggs, vanilla, and water together in a small bowl.

4. Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients until just combined. Quickly stream in butter while stirring. Stir in chocolate chips.

5. Spray waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray. Pour in about 1/3 of batter mixture. Close lid and allow waffle to cook for approximately 3 minutes. Carefully lift the lid to check the waffle. It should be just set, but soft to the touch. Carefully turn out waffle onto a plate. Waffle will begin to crisp up as it cools.

Macerated Strawberries

INGREDIENTS

1 lb. Fresh Strawberries

2 Tbsp. Orange Liqueur such as Triple Sec, Cointreau, or Grand Marnier

Zest of 1 Orange

4 Tbsp. Powdered Sugar

METHOD

1. Wash, top, and slice strawberries.

2. Add all ingredients into a bowl and gently stir together so as not to mash the berries. Cover, and allow to sit for at least 1 hour so that the juice becomes syrupy and the berries start to absorb the liqueur.

Sundae Assembly

INGREDIENTS

Waffle Wedges

Vanilla Ice Cream

Macerated Berries

Whipped Cream or Powdered Sugar

METHOD

1. Place waffles down on a plate or in a shallow bowl. Scoop ice cream and place on waffles.

2. Spoon berries over ice cream being sure to get some of the juice with the berries.

3. Added whipped cream on top or sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve.

