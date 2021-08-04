Advertisement

Davenport man killed in Suwannee Co. car crash

A Davenport man has died following a Wednesday afternoon car crash in Suwannee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A Davenport man has died following a Wednesday afternoon car crash in Suwannee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.(Associated Press)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Davenport man, 76, has died following a Wednesday afternoon car crash in Suwannee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. on US Highway 90 in the area of 134th Place. The man crossed over the center lane divider and collided with two vehicles that were traveling east on US Highway 90.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles were left with minor injuries, according to FHP.

