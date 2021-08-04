Advertisement

FAMU COVID-19 vaccine site relocates

Florida A&M University’s COVID-19 vaccination site has been relocated north on campus.(Florida A&M University)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University’s COVID-19 vaccination site has been relocated north on campus to a facility at 674 Gamble Street, the school announced Wednesday. The new location is the old Office of Equal Opportunity Programs, but it could be temporary, according to FAMU.

The vaccine site was previously located at the Al Lawson Jr. Gymnasium and Multipurpose Center, and the school said it administered more than 14,000 doses of vaccine since it opened in February.

The site offers the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. No preregistration or appointment is required.

FAMU’s COVID-19 testing site located at Bragg Memorial Stadium remains open. Testing is conducted 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Tests are free and no registration or appointments are required.

