Garrison-Pilchard Elementary School completes $7.5M renovations

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County just reopened one of its oldest schools. Garrison-Pilchard Elementary completed $7.5 million in renovations to modernize the school.

The community celebrated the renovations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning, accompanied by former students and staff members. Superintendent Dr. Lisa Williams said it was exciting to see so many people come out and celebrate the improvements of the school, and she can’t wait for students to see the new design as well.

The school serves all Thomas County students in first and second grade and has been a staple campus in the community for over 50-years.

“We are just thankful. In order to fund this project, it was a part of State Capital outlay funds, but also ESPLOST dollars,” said Dr. Williams.

Upgrades include the media center, the cafeteria kitchen and administrative offices. Classrooms are broken up into six pods, and Dr. Williams said the pods were shrunk in order to increase the size of each classroom.

Thomas County schools will welcome students back on Monday August 9.

