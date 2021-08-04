Jack Hadley Black History Museum reopens to public

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - After closing its doors due to the pandemic, the Jack Hadley Black History museum has reopened to the public.

Founder Jack Hadley celebrated the re-opening on Tuesday announcing several new exhibits for visitors. The museum is already home to thousands of artifacts, but Hadley said during the closure people donate more items and pictures, which are now on display.

One of the new exhibits features Thomasville’s prominent black business district during segregation, known as The Bottom. The other exhibit pays tribute to the Black owned “Imperial Hotel” which was featured in the original Green Book.

Hadley said before the pandemic local schools would bring students to the museum to learn about African American history, so when deciding to re-open he wanted to make his decision based off of the schools.

“The reason why I used august the third is because I was seeing what the school system was going to do as far as their students. So, they are opening up with the kids going to school. But one of the ground rules we developed is that if anybody comes here, they must be masked up and do a temperature check,” he said.

During the pandemic virtual tours were created for people and schools still wanting to view artifacts from the museum without coming in person, those tours will remain available.

Hadley said as he continues to watch the COVID numbers in Thomasville he is willing to shut down again for the safety of his staff and the public if necessary. Masks are required inside the museum as well as temperature checks.

