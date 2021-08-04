Advertisement

Law enforcement gather in Marianna for National Night Out

The Marianna Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Corrections all attended the event and mingled with community members.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officers (LEOs) from various agencies across Jackson County gathered at Madison Street Park in Marianna on Tuesday for National Night Out.

The purpose of the event is for Law Enforcement to show the public they can be trusted, and so they can interact with each other. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Marianna Police Department, and Florida Department of Corrections were just a few of the agencies in attendance.

LEOs could be found handing out goodies to kids, talking with parents, or even grilling burgers. The free event had various activities like face painting, snow cones, balloon animals, and free food.

The officers have a chance to interact in a positive way with the people that they serve,” Chief Hayes Baggett of the Marianna Police Department said of the event. “It’s not a bad situation, it’s just something fun, and I think it builds relationships with our community.”

Officers in Jackson County say they hope to continue this event for years to come.

