Leon County deputies investigating fatal shooting on Julia Mae Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a fatal shooting in the 1400 block of Julia Mae Court, which is off of County Road 12.

Deputies received a call about a shooting in that area around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. LCSO says when deputies arrived at the home on Julia Mae Court, they found a body and a second shooting victim. The second victim was taken to a hospital in the area, and deputies say they’re in stable condition.

LCSO’s Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units took the lead role in this investigation.

“There is believed to be no threat to the public,” the press release says.

LCSO is not releasing the identity of the person who died until the family has been notified.

If you have any information for deputies, reach out to the sheriff’s office at 850-606-3300. You can stay anonymous with your tip by reaching out to Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

