NOAA: 2021 Atlantic hurricane season ‘shows no signs of slowing down’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It has been a quiet few weeks in the Atlantic basin, but another above-normal hurricane season is still expected, NOAA announced Wednesday morning.

The federal agency’s mid-season updated outlook called for 15 to 21 named storms, with seven to 10 of those becoming hurricanes, according to NOAA. Three to five of those hurricanes could pack maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or greater. The aforementioned count already includes the five named storms so far this season.

The updated predictions are higher than the initial forecast released in May. They initially called for 13 to 20 named storms, with six to 10 hurricanes. The major hurricane prediction hasn’t changed.

There is a 65% chance of an above-normal season with a 25% chance of a near-normal season.

With La Niña conditions potentially returning this year, the signal would allow for lower wind shear values in the Caribbean Sea and the tropical Atlantic, said Matthew Rosencrans, the lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. He said there is a 47% chance of La Niña development between August and October with a higher than 50% chance from September through November.

”Given the current outlook, it does seem like [the transition to La Niña ] will be a little bit later this year than last year,“ Rosencrans said.

The potential of a late-season transition to La Niña making November active played “a role in kind of keeping our numbers maybe one or two storms higher,“ he said.

Also, Rosencrans said during the press conference, a favorable West African Monsoon would also be a factor into keeping the season active.

One slight limiting factor is the near-average sea surface temperatures in the Main Development Region in the Atlantic. Water temperatures overall were around 0.1ºC below normal, Rosencrans said, while it was 0.2ºC above normal in early August 2020.

“This season, while likely above average, is not likely to be as active as last year” because of the near-normal water temperatures, Rosencrans said.

These factors, Rosencrans said, was on top of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (or, what some climate scientists such as Dr. Michael Mann argue, the Atlantic Multidecadal Variability) phase that has brought warmer water temperatures in the Atlantic since 1995. The warmer water temperatures add fuel for tropical cyclones and increase the likelihood of development.

Despite the quiet break in the season in recent weeks, NOAA forecasters do say that it’s temporary and tropical activity will resume.

“Now is the time to be vigilant about your preparedness plans and potential actions,“ Rosencrans said in the web-based press conference. “Hurricanes are not limited to damaging winds, but also dangerous storm surge and torrential rain and inland flooding.”

The Saharan Air Layer, a wide area of desert-originating dust moving through the tropical Atlantic Ocean, has helped to keep much of July fairly quiet. Also, being in a suppressed phase of equatorial oscillations and upper-level “waves” have helped to keep much of the month quiet. But forecasters are hinting that the “rising phases” are likely to return later in August.

In the coming days, you'll see many Velocity Potential & Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) plots on #wxtwitter.



Here, I show what they often entail for Atlantic tropical cyclone (TC) activity.



Notice the Atlantic is most active (🔴) when the MJO (🟢) reaches Indonesia (phase 4) pic.twitter.com/u4qtfUmVvq — Eric Webb (@webberweather) August 2, 2021

Rosencrans reminded everyone to be ready for whatever lies ahead for the remainder of the hurricane season.

”Taking the time to prepare now for any potential impacts can lessen the actual lives impacted later on,” he said.

