Advertisement

NOAA: 2021 Atlantic hurricane season ‘shows no signs of slowing down’

A satellite image of Hurricane Gaston. (Source: NASA via CNN)
A satellite image of Hurricane Gaston. (Source: NASA via CNN)
By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It has been a quiet few weeks in the Atlantic basin, but another above-normal hurricane season is still expected, NOAA announced Wednesday morning.

The federal agency’s mid-season updated outlook called for 15 to 21 named storms, with seven to 10 of those becoming hurricanes, according to NOAA. Three to five of those hurricanes could pack maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or greater. The aforementioned count already includes the five named storms so far this season.

The updated predictions are higher than the initial forecast released in May. They initially called for 13 to 20 named storms, with six to 10 hurricanes. The major hurricane prediction hasn’t changed.

There is a 65% chance of an above-normal season with a 25% chance of a near-normal season.

With La Niña conditions potentially returning this year, the signal would allow for lower wind shear values in the Caribbean Sea and the tropical Atlantic, said Matthew Rosencrans, the lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. He said there is a 47% chance of La Niña development between August and October with a higher than 50% chance from September through November.

”Given the current outlook, it does seem like [the transition to La Niña ] will be a little bit later this year than last year,“ Rosencrans said.

The potential of a late-season transition to La Niña making November active played “a role in kind of keeping our numbers maybe one or two storms higher,“ he said.

Also, Rosencrans said during the press conference, a favorable West African Monsoon would also be a factor into keeping the season active.

One slight limiting factor is the near-average sea surface temperatures in the Main Development Region in the Atlantic. Water temperatures overall were around 0.1ºC below normal, Rosencrans said, while it was 0.2ºC above normal in early August 2020.

“This season, while likely above average, is not likely to be as active as last year” because of the near-normal water temperatures, Rosencrans said.

These factors, Rosencrans said, was on top of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (or, what some climate scientists such as Dr. Michael Mann argue, the Atlantic Multidecadal Variability) phase that has brought warmer water temperatures in the Atlantic since 1995. The warmer water temperatures add fuel for tropical cyclones and increase the likelihood of development.

Despite the quiet break in the season in recent weeks, NOAA forecasters do say that it’s temporary and tropical activity will resume.

“Now is the time to be vigilant about your preparedness plans and potential actions,“ Rosencrans said in the web-based press conference. “Hurricanes are not limited to damaging winds, but also dangerous storm surge and torrential rain and inland flooding.”

The Saharan Air Layer, a wide area of desert-originating dust moving through the tropical Atlantic Ocean, has helped to keep much of July fairly quiet. Also, being in a suppressed phase of equatorial oscillations and upper-level “waves” have helped to keep much of the month quiet. But forecasters are hinting that the “rising phases” are likely to return later in August.

Rosencrans reminded everyone to be ready for whatever lies ahead for the remainder of the hurricane season.

”Taking the time to prepare now for any potential impacts can lessen the actual lives impacted later on,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
Tallahassee Police confirm body found of 13-year-old
FILE - Five states – Florida, Texas, California, Louisiana and Missouri – account for nearly...
DeSantis won’t move on masks as Florida COVID wards swell
Leon County Booking Report: August 3, 2021
Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) logo and crime scene tape
FDLE investigating after death of Gadsden County inmate
A Tallahassee toddler is now battling kidney disease and COVID-19 after catching the virus at a...
Tallahassee toddler with kidney disease catches COVID-19 as parents face growing medical costs

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 4, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 4, 2021
Severe thunderstorm warnings, issued by the National Weather Service, will be sent with tags...
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with ‘destructive’ tags to be sent to smartphones
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: August 3, 2021