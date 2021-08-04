‘So thankful, I can’t even describe it’: Meals on Wheels restarts hot meal home deliveries to seniors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meals on Wheels is revving up once again for daily deliveries to homebound seniors.

Up until this week, volunteers were only delivering 5 frozen meals weekly to protect the seniors from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, volunteers were back to handing out hot and ready-to-go meals to hundreds of seniors.

“So that we can get in touch with that personal connection again and really get in touch with the seniors. So that they see us and that they feel the love and the care from the community every day,” said Nicole Ballas with Elder Care Services.

More than 280 seniors are on Meals on Wheels through Elder Care Services.

Ballas says volunteers will deliver about 1,200 meals a week, Monday through Friday.

Longtime Meals on Wheels volunteer, John Outland, is beyond excited to resume daily deliveries.

He says many of the seniors on their routes are homebound and live by themselves.

“Some have caretakers, others don’t. Some live alone, they’re widows or widowers,” said Outland.

He says for many seniors, having a visitor and a conversation is as important as the fresh food.

“So just seeing someone on a daily basis is going to mean so much to them. And to check on them just to see how they’re doing. We report back to say ‘hey something’s not right there.’ So I can always bring the information back to a caregiver. So seeing them, every day during the week is really important,” he said.

Hazel Bolden was one of hundreds of seniors getting her hot meals delivered once again.

She says she’s been inside her home for most of the pandemic and is glad to see friendly faces more than once a week.

“I’ve been in so, starting the deliveries again each day allows like I said someone to at least come by and know that you’re alright,” said Bolden.

For Viola Baker, the deliveries mean the world. She’s been homebound, only leaving for doctor’s appointments with her caregiver.

She says she’s grateful for Meals on Wheels and Elder Care Services for some welcome company and a nutritious meal.

“So thankful, I can’t even describe it. I just appreciate it so much,” said Baker.

Meals on Wheels is looking for about 50 more volunteers to help deliver the food to seniors.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can contact Elder Care Services at (850) 921-5554.

