Speed bumps installed on Live Oak Plantation Rd.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Driving down Live Oak Plantation Road in Tallahassee, you’ll notice some new additions: about 11 speed bumps.

Residents of the Live Oak Plantation neighborhood told WCTV that they hope the speed bumps will help cut down on speeding and accidents in the neighborhood. The speed limit on Live Oak Plantation is 30 mph, but locals say they’ve seen some people driving closer to 60 mph.

“We’ve seen again, a lot of speeding, been single accident wrecks, we’ve seen people sliding off the road. It was time to do something...this is something,” said resident Patrick Scheib.

